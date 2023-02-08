 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 2/8/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Teams return to play, NHLPA to name next executive director, and other news around the NHL.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new
2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Raleigh - Ice Truck Arrival &amp; Build Out

In Case You Missed It:

The Chicago Wolves get a pair of players back and they make an immediate impact

Reading Assignments:

  • Marty Walsh to be instated as the next executive director of the NHLPA. Walsh is set to wait for the State of the Union before accepting the position. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres agree to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract extension. [NHL]
  • Eight questions leading up to the NHL trade deadline. [Sportsnet]
  • Jessica Pegula reveals her mother Kim Pegula’s health crisis. Kim Pegula is the co-owner and president of the Buffalo Sabres. [TSN]
  • NHL superstar round-table, what to do with the playoffs and next expansion teams. [ESPN]

Loading comments...