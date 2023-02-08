Storm Advisory 2/8/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
The Chicago Wolves get a pair of players back and they make an immediate impact
Reading Assignments:
- A case that the Carolina Hurricanes are a stronger contender than the Boston Bruins. [The Hockey News]
- Marty Walsh to be instated as the next executive director of the NHLPA. Walsh is set to wait for the State of the Union before accepting the position. [Daily Faceoff]
- Dylan Cozens and the Buffalo Sabres agree to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract extension. [NHL]
We now officially know Rod the Bod created the Storm Surge.— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 7, 2023
- Eight questions leading up to the NHL trade deadline. [Sportsnet]
- Jessica Pegula reveals her mother Kim Pegula’s health crisis. Kim Pegula is the co-owner and president of the Buffalo Sabres. [TSN]
In 2002, @KevinWeekes put on a performance for the ages in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/WOjE13t2Bl— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 7, 2023
- NHL superstar round-table, what to do with the playoffs and next expansion teams. [ESPN]
