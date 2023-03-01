Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups and Game Discussion

Those hoping to see Jesse Puljujarvi in tonight’s lineup will be disappointed, as he’s yet to join the Hurricanes and will not play in Las Vegas tonight.
Frederik Andersen will again start in net, and there won’t be any skater changes to a lineup that put up 53 shots on goal in a hard-luck loss Saturday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio
William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel
Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Michael Hutchinson
