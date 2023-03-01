Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (39-11-8) at Vegas Golden Knights (35-19-6) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 59

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — 10:00 pm ET

T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nev. Watch: TNT

Those hoping to see Jesse Puljujarvi in tonight’s lineup will be disappointed, as he’s yet to join the Hurricanes and will not play in Las Vegas tonight.

Frederik Andersen will again start in net, and there won’t be any skater changes to a lineup that put up 53 shots on goal in a hard-luck loss Saturday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Michael Hutchinson