Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back from Saturday’s frustrating loss tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (39-11-8) at Vegas Golden Knights (35-19-6)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 59
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — 10:00 pm ET
T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas, Nev.

Watch: TNT
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Those hoping to see Jesse Puljujarvi in tonight’s lineup will be disappointed, as he’s yet to join the Hurricanes and will not play in Las Vegas tonight.

Frederik Andersen will again start in net, and there won’t be any skater changes to a lineup that put up 53 shots on goal in a hard-luck loss Saturday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio
William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel
Paul Cotter — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Michael Hutchinson

