Hurricanes acquire dman Gostisbehere from Coyotes

We have a trade to announce. For the second time in the past two days, the Hurricanes have added to their group ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. As first reported by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Hurricanes are bolstering their blue line by adding Arizona’s Shayne Gostisbehere.

The Hurricanes won’t give up much to do this, and they won’t give up anything in the immediate future, as a 2026 third-round pick is headed back to Arizona to bring “Ghost Bear” to Raleigh.

This fulfills another item on Carolina’s pre-deadline shopping list, as the Hurricanes were reportedly looking for a left-shot defenseman who could run their second power-play unit.

The offensive-minded Gostisbehere is certainly that. He’s got 10 goals and 31 points this year, with three of those goals and 10 of those points coming on the power play.

Gostisbehere, who spent the first seven seasons of his career in Philadelphia before spending the last two in Arizona, boasts 84 goals and 301 points in 515 games played, with 135 career power-play points.

Shayne Gostisbehere, acquired by CAR, is a useful offensive defenceman who moves the puck pretty well (especially in the offensive zone) and has a great shot for a blueliner. #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/Tg4WYZ0sXf — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 1, 2023

He adds another good shot to the Hurricanes’ roster, which now has three defensemen, one on each pairing, with double-digit goals (Brent Burns and Brady Skjei are the others).

Gostisbehere, in addition to the second power-play unit, likely slots into the left side of the Hurricanes’ third defensive pairing next to Jalen Chatfield, sliding Calvin de Haan into the seventh defenseman spot and further boosting the team’s depth.

Gostisbehere is in the final year of a seven-year contract with a $4.5-million cap hit; he’ll be a UFA this summer.

The official press release from the team follows: