Storm Advisory 3/1/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Pyotr Kochetkov has some fun, looking at some of the top NCAA free agents, plus Alex Ovechkin makes a wish come true

By Cody Hagan
NHL: MAR 09 Flyers at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Name another goalie who celebrates better than Pyotr Kochetkov. We’ll wait:
  • Carolina Hurricanes President & General Manager Don Waddell joined Ryan Rishaug to talk about building in the summer versus at the trade deadline:
  • What happens after an NHL trade? Inside the ‘whirlwind’ of logistics, from pickup to per diems. [The Athletic $]
  • Who holds the most 2023 NHL draft picks after the trade deadline? [Sportsnet]
  • Washington Capitals’ Make-A-Wish guest enjoys a day with Alex Ovechkin and the rest of the team. [NHL]
  • Taking a look at the top NCAA free agents who could sign contracts in NHL for stretch run. [NHL]
  • Building the ultimate NHL squad using one team per category. [THN]
  • Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) expected to miss 3-4 weeks. [ESPN]
  • Diagnosing Connor Hellebuyck: Why has the Jets’ star goalie lost his way? [Daily Faceoff]
  • NHL Power Rankings: Red-hot stretch-drive questions for every team. [Sportsnet]

