Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils both come into the tilt on the second half of back-to-backs. This is the final matchup for the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division. With just two points separating the teams in the standings this game represents a possible four-point swing. Regardless of the outcome, the Canes will maintain a game in hand over the Devils. The game also represents a possible four-point swing in the standings between the two surging teams.
Game Notes:
- The Carolina Hurricanes lead the season series against the New Jersey Devils (2-1-0). Their most recent matchup on January 10th was a 5-3 loss for the Canes and featured Pyotr Kochetkov in net.
- The Canes are coming off their first shutout loss since November 23rd. They fell to the Arizona Coyotes in a 0-4 defeat. It’s the Canes' third shutout loss of the year.
- With an assist last night, Nico Hischier now has 61 points which is a career-high for the young centerman.
- Vitek Vanacek is set to start for the Devils tomorrow. Vanacek ranks 31st for goalies who have played at least 10 games in save percentage with a .907.
