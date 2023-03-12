 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The top two teams of the division face off for the final time of the season

By Zeke Lukow
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (43-13-8)* vs. New Jersey Devils (43-16-6)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 65
Sunday, March 12, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET
Prudential Center — Newark, NJ

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils both come into the tilt on the second half of back-to-backs. This is the final matchup for the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division. With just two points separating the teams in the standings this game represents a possible four-point swing. Regardless of the outcome, the Canes will maintain a game in hand over the Devils. The game also represents a possible four-point swing in the standings between the two surging teams.

Game Notes:

  • The Carolina Hurricanes lead the season series against the New Jersey Devils (2-1-0). Their most recent matchup on January 10th was a 5-3 loss for the Canes and featured Pyotr Kochetkov in net.
  • The Canes are coming off their first shutout loss since November 23rd. They fell to the Arizona Coyotes in a 0-4 defeat. It’s the Canes' third shutout loss of the year.
  • With an assist last night, Nico Hischier now has 61 points which is a career-high for the young centerman.
  • Vitek Vanacek is set to start for the Devils tomorrow. Vanacek ranks 31st for goalies who have played at least 10 games in save percentage with a .907.

