Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (43-13-8)* vs. New Jersey Devils (43-16-6) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 65

Sunday, March 12, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

Prudential Center — Newark, NJ Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils both come into the tilt on the second half of back-to-backs. This is the final matchup for the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division. With just two points separating the teams in the standings this game represents a possible four-point swing. Regardless of the outcome, the Canes will maintain a game in hand over the Devils. The game also represents a possible four-point swing in the standings between the two surging teams.

Game Notes: