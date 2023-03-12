Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (43-13-8)* vs. New Jersey Devils (43-16-6) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 65

Sunday, March 12, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

Prudential Center — Newark, NJ Watch: Bally Sports South

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back quickly from last night’s loss to Vegas they get set to take on the Devils tonight. There was no morning skate this morning, but Rod Brind’Amour will meet with the media at 4:45 p.m.

Frederik Andersen took the loss last night, so the Hurricanes could go with Pyotr Kochetkov, who’s had some success against the Devils, in this one. Here’s Carolina’s projected lineup, with the caveat that it could change after Brind’Amour’s update:

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Shayne Gostisbehere

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Derek Stepan

Injured: Antti Raanta (groin), Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Devils projected lineup

Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Boqvist

Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Jesper Bratt

Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves — John Marino

Brendan Smith — Damon Severson

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Kevin Bahl, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Jonathan Bernier (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)