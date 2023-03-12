Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back quickly from last night’s loss to Vegas they get set to take on the Devils tonight. There was no morning skate this morning, but Rod Brind’Amour will meet with the media at 4:45 p.m.
Frederik Andersen took the loss last night, so the Hurricanes could go with Pyotr Kochetkov, who’s had some success against the Devils, in this one. Here’s Carolina’s projected lineup, with the caveat that it could change after Brind’Amour’s update:
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Jesse Puljujarvi
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Shayne Gostisbehere
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Derek Stepan
Injured: Antti Raanta (groin), Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)
Devils projected lineup
Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Boqvist
Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Jesper Bratt
Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves — John Marino
Brendan Smith — Damon Severson
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Kevin Bahl, Curtis Lazar
Injured: Jonathan Bernier (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)
Loading comments...