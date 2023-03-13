 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 3/13/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Hockey East All Stars, coaching Pee Wee hockey, plus a Q&A with an NHL official after his 1,500 game.

By Ryan Henkel
In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • What happens when a top NHL coach takes the helm of a Pee Wee team? [The Athletic $]
  • Who has the NHL’s best and worst top defensive pairings? Analyzing all 32 teams [The Athletic $]
  • Washington Capitals re-sign defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three year, $3 million AAV contract.
  • NHL referee shares his memories in Q&A following 1,500 game [NHL]
  • The Boston Bruins not only became the fastest team to reach 50 wins in a season, but they also became the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot.
  • Take a look behind the scenes of the NHL Stadium Series in Raleigh [YouTube]

