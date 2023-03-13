Storm Advisory 3/13/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- A pair of Carolina Hurricanes prospects made the Hockey East First and Second All-Star teams.
Announcing the 2022-2023 #HockeyEast First, Second, and Third Team All-Stars
- What happens when a top NHL coach takes the helm of a Pee Wee team? [The Athletic $]
- Who has the NHL’s best and worst top defensive pairings? Analyzing all 32 teams [The Athletic $]
- Washington Capitals re-sign defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three year, $3 million AAV contract.
THREE-V-R
- NHL referee shares his memories in Q&A following 1,500 game [NHL]
- The Boston Bruins not only became the fastest team to reach 50 wins in a season, but they also became the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot.
FASTEST. TO. 50.
The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are the fastest team to reach 50 wins in a single season in NHL history, hitting the mark in just 64 games played.
- Take a look behind the scenes of the NHL Stadium Series in Raleigh [YouTube]
