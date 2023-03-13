REPORT: Svechnikov out indefinitely with knee injury

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Monday night that forward Andrei Svechnikov will be out indefinitely with a knee injury after he underwent an MRI earlier in the day.

Svechnikov, 22, injured his right knee Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights after he threw a hit on defenseman Alex Martinez in the second period. After the hit, Svechnikov labored to the bench, tried to skate it off, but immediately went back to the locker room.

He did however return for and finish the third period of the game, but he did not play Sunday night against New Jersey.

Svechnikov has put together a great season for Carolina, with 23 goals and 55 points in 64 games played, so to lose him for any amount of time would obviously be tough.

Reports have also surfaced from Sportsnet insider, Elliotte Friedman, that the team fears Svechnikov may have torn his ACL, but they’re going to seek out a second opinion.

If those reports are indeed confirmed, it would be a huge blow to the Hurricanes who have already suffered one season ending injury when forward Max Pacioretty retore his Achilles back in January.

Along with the announcement that Svechnikov would be out indefinitely, the Hurricanes earlier in the day announced that they had called up forward Jack Drury from the Chicago Wolves.

Drury has 11 goals and 24 points in 37 AHL games this season.

Team press release regarding Andrei Svechnikov:

SVECHNIKOV OUT INDEFINITELY WITH KNEE INJURY Forward missed Sunday’s game in New Jersey RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Andrei Svechnikov will be out indefinitely after suffering a right knee injury on Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh. “Andrei had an MRI on Monday afternoon, and had a consultation with our team doctors,” said Waddell. “In the interest of being thorough, we are continuing to gather information along with Andrei to make the best decision for his health. We will provide further information after a decision is made.” Svechnikov, 22, ranks tied for the second among Hurricanes skaters in points this season (55) and is third on the team in goals (23) in 64 games played. Carolina’s first-round selection, second overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft, Svechnikov has scored 112 goals and earned 152 assists (264 points) in 347 career NHL games with the Hurricanes.

Team press release regarding Jack Drury: