Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (43-14-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (38-26-3) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 66

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

As the team gets prepared for the game tonight, it’s been reported that the Carolina Hurricanes will be without star forward Andrei Svechnikov indefinitely due to a knee injury.

The Canes have also been without defenseman Jalen Chatfield. Chatfield’s value has seemed to skyrocket over the weekend as the third pairing has struggled without him.

Now the Canes head into this game even on point with the Devils but still with a game in hand and desperately needing a win. We are about to see if the Canes are able to win a division or get the hardest first-round matchup available in the Metropolitan Division.

Game Notes: