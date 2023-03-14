Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

As the team gets prepared for the game tonight, it’s been reported that the Carolina Hurricanes will be without star forward Andrei Svechnikov indefinitely due to a knee injury.
The Canes have also been without defenseman Jalen Chatfield. Chatfield’s value has seemed to skyrocket over the weekend as the third pairing has struggled without him.
Now the Canes head into this game even on point with the Devils but still with a game in hand and desperately needing a win. We are about to see if the Canes are able to win a division or get the hardest first-round matchup available in the Metropolitan Division.
Game Notes:
- Carolina and Winnipeg are meeting for the 96th time in their regular-season histories. Carolina holds a 54-29-4-8 overall record, including a 24-18-1-4 home record. The Hurricanes’ .632 points percentage against the Thrashers/Jets is their highest against any franchise
- Carolina suffered a 4-3 overtime loss against Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre on 11/21. Jaccob Slavin, Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas each scored with an extra attacker to force overtime, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves in net.
- Paul Stastny played parts of three seasons with the Jets in 2017-18 and from 2020-22, registering 87 points (38g, 49a) in 146 games. He also added 17 points (7g, 10a) in 23 playoff games with Winnipeg, including 15 points (6g, 9a) in 17 games in 2018 as the Jets advanced to the Western Conference Final. He has also tallied 22 points (6g, 16a) in 33 career regular-season games against Winnipeg.
- The Hurricanes were held without a goal in losses vs. VGK (3/11) and at NJD (3/12), marking the ninth time that the Whalers/Hurricanes have been held without a goal in back-to-back games and the first time they have been shut out on consecutive days. Carolina has not suffered three straight regulation losses at any point this season, and no NHL team has been held scoreless in three consecutive games since 2018-19 (BUF, 3/9/19-3/14/19).
- Jack Drury was recalled from Chicago (AHL) on Monday, and he has earned four points (2g, 2a) in 23 career NHL games, including two assists in 21 games with Carolina in 2022-23. He has posted 24 points (11g, 13a) in 37 AHL games with the Wolves this season, and his 0.65 points per game ranks tied for third on the team.
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi has recorded 17 points and a +7 rating in his last 25 games after opening the campaign with 13 points and an even rating through 40 contests. His 12 goals have matched his career high set in 66 games last season, and his 30 points (12g, 18a) are just four shy of matching the career-high 34 points (11g, 23a) he posted in 79 games with MTL as a rookie in 2018-19.
