Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Discussion

A depleted Hurricanes team will look to get back in the win column tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (43-14-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (38-26-3)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 66
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will play their first game after the bad news on Andrei Svechnikov, with Don Waddell saying Tuesday the team is waiting for a confirmation on a torn ACL. The recently recalled Jack Drury with center the fourth line, with Frederik Andersen between the pipes.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jesse Puljujarvi — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Jack Drury — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan — Shayne Gostisbehere

Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Paul Stastny, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee), Antti Raanta (groin), Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson — Kevin Stenlund — Saku Maenalanen

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt

David Rittich
Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Sam Gagner, Karson Kuhlman, Kyle Capobianco, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Logan Stanley

Injured: Cole Perfetti (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (upper body)

