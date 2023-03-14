Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will play their first game after the bad news on Andrei Svechnikov, with Don Waddell saying Tuesday the team is waiting for a confirmation on a torn ACL. The recently recalled Jack Drury with center the fourth line, with Frederik Andersen between the pipes.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jesse Puljujarvi — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Jack Drury — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan — Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Paul Stastny, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee), Antti Raanta (groin), Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson — Kevin Stenlund — Saku Maenalanen
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt
David Rittich
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Sam Gagner, Karson Kuhlman, Kyle Capobianco, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Logan Stanley
Injured: Cole Perfetti (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (upper body)
