Storm Advisory 3/15/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Tuesday afternoon that forward Andrei Svechnikov would miss the remainder of the year and he will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL on Thursday. We here at Canes Country want to wish Andrei a speedy recovery. [Hurricanes]
- The boys did it for Svechy last night:
For Svechy pic.twitter.com/pL1g9B3FX9— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 15, 2023
- You may have heard that the parent company that owns Bally Sports (Diamond Sports), the regional TV provider for many pro sports teams including the Canes, has filed for bankruptcy. But just what should we expect during this period? [SBJ]
- The NHL discusses coach’s challenge expansion and more at Day 1 of GM meetings. [The Athletic $]
- You’ve met Jeff Skinner the hockey player... but how about Jeff Skinner the comedian? 10 points if you spy the two extremely ironic Easter Egg’s in this video:
'Between 2 Stalls' is proud to host its first bilingual guest!— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 14, 2023
And now, your host, Jeff Skinner...
Presented by @smartwater pic.twitter.com/md34M3t4a0
- If you missed it last night, the NHL broadcasted a game using real-time 3D animation and here’s how it works. [FTW]
- Here’s some more behind the scenes of the ‘Big City Greens Classic’. [ESPN]
- From Atlanta to Halifax, here are six cities the NHL should consider expanding to. [The Athletic $]
- How do recalls work after the NHL’s trade deadline? [THN]
