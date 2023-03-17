Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups and Game Discussion

As the Hurricanes look to extend their win streak to two games and push their lead atop the Metropolitan Division to three points tonight, they’ll go with a similar lineup to Tuesday night’s home win over Winnipeg, though Pyotr Kochetkov could start in net with the team rotating goalies.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jesse Puljujarvi — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Jack Drury — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere — Dylan Coghlan
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Paul Stastny, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Andrei Svechnikov (knee surgery), Antti Raanta (groin)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Calle Jarnkrok — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner
Michael Bunting — John Tavares — William Nylander
Zach Aston-Reese — David Kampf — Noel Acciari
Alexander Kerfoot — Sam Lafferty
Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren
Jake McCabe — Luke Schenn
Erik Gustafsson
Ilya Samsonov
Matt Murray
Scratched: Justin Holl, Conor Timmins, Wayne Simmonds, Alex Steeves
Injured: Jake Muzzin (neck), Victor Mete (upper body), Nicholas Robertson (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly (broken finger), Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder)
Loading comments...