Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their lead atop the Metro as they play one of their two games in hand tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
NHL: MAR 14 Jets at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (43-14-8) at Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-9)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 6

Friday, March 17, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

As the Hurricanes look to extend their win streak to two games and push their lead atop the Metropolitan Division to three points tonight, they’ll go with a similar lineup to Tuesday night’s home win over Winnipeg, though Pyotr Kochetkov could start in net with the team rotating goalies.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jesse Puljujarvi — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Jack Drury — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere — Dylan Coghlan

Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Paul Stastny, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Andrei Svechnikov (knee surgery), Antti Raanta (groin)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Calle Jarnkrok — Auston Matthews — Mitchell Marner
Michael Bunting — John Tavares — William Nylander
Zach Aston-Reese — David Kampf — Noel Acciari
Alexander Kerfoot — Sam Lafferty

Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren
Jake McCabe — Luke Schenn
Erik Gustafsson

Ilya Samsonov
Matt Murray

Scratched: Justin Holl, Conor Timmins, Wayne Simmonds, Alex Steeves

Injured: Jake Muzzin (neck), Victor Mete (upper body), Nicholas Robertson (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly (broken finger), Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder)

