Carolina Hurricanes @ Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers as they faceoff for the fourth and final time this season.

The Hurricanes are winners of the last three and are looking to finish off the season series strong and also get back in the win column after a tough loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs a day prior.

Carolina Hurricanes (43-15-8) at Philadelphia Flyers (25-32-11) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 68 Saturday, March 18, 2023 — 5:00 pm ET Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Watch: ESPN+/Hulu Listen: 99.9 The Fan

It’s been a tough stretch for the Hurricanes this month, as the team has had to deal with goalie inconsistency and a plethora of injuries, but all the team can do is keep pushing forward.

The Canes still sit in second place among the entire league and first in the Metropolitan Division, but with 15 games remaining this season, the end is getting closer and closer and they’ll need all the points they can muster to earn the best possible position for the playoffs.

Game Notes