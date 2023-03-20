 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 3/20/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Jesperi Kotkaniemi answers NHL mailbag questions, teams officially eliminated from playoff contention, and other NHL news

By Zeke Lukow
ICYMI:

About Last Night: Buzzer Beating and Flyer Fleecing

Reading Assignments:

  • Hobey Backer finalist, Devon Levi signs a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]
  • Wiebe’s World: How the Bruins dealt with losing and Carolina faces another hurdle [Sportsnet]
  • Sizing up the 2023 NCAA men’s hockey bracket ahead of the tournament. [ESPN]
  • NHL Mailbag #56 with Jesperi Kotkaniemi. [NHL]
  • Jeremy Swayman earns his second straight shutout and the Boston Bruins score seven against the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]
  • The Islanders continue to win despite Bo Horvat’s scoring drought. How much of a concern is that moving forward. [$TheAthletic]

