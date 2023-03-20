Storm Advisory 3/20/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

ICYMI:
About Last Night: Buzzer Beating and Flyer Fleecing
Reading Assignments:
- Hobey Backer finalist, Devon Levi signs a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]
2018 Olympic gold medalist @sidneymorin joined #NHLNow to talk about her job as a pro scout for the @Canes and how she balances that with playing professionally for @WhitecapsHockey @Jackie_Redmond | @EJHradek_NHL | #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/QfjLwlPTAp— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 20, 2023
- Wiebe’s World: How the Bruins dealt with losing and Carolina faces another hurdle [Sportsnet]
- Sizing up the 2023 NCAA men’s hockey bracket ahead of the tournament. [ESPN]
Skyler Brind'Amour has been named ECAC's Gladiator Best Defensive Forward after leading the conference in face-off wins and second in face-off win percentage.#ECACHockey pic.twitter.com/XjhNgFDeTV— Quinnipiac Bobcats Sports Network (@QBSN) March 17, 2023
- NHL Mailbag #56 with Jesperi Kotkaniemi. [NHL]
History. Made. 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/xDYL1AvwBO— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 19, 2023
- Jeremy Swayman earns his second straight shutout and the Boston Bruins score seven against the Buffalo Sabres. [NHL]
- The Islanders continue to win despite Bo Horvat’s scoring drought. How much of a concern is that moving forward. [$TheAthletic]
