Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at New York Rangers (41-19-10) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 69 Tuesday, March 21, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET Madison Square Garden — New York City, New York Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Another monumental clash between Metro division titans is upon us and tonight it will be the Carolina Hurricanes facing off against the New York Rangers at MSG, aka the cursed lands.

The Canes have yet to beat the Rags this season, losing 5-3 in January and 6-2 in February, so will March prove to be a more fruitful month for the team that assuredly has some playoff grievances they’d like to air out?

The new faces to New York’s lineup, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane will surely give Carolina’s backend even more trouble than they were already having, so this will be a good litmus test to see how the Hurricanes are holding up at this point of the season.

And if the one matchup doesn’t seem like enough, there’ll be another one right after it as the Hurricanes will host the Rangers at PNC Arena on Thursday, just two days later.

Game Notes