Storm Advisory 3/22/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Andrei Svechnikov has a message for all the fans out there:
Caniacs, thank you so much for all of the support! I have felt all of your love the last week. I’m feeling good after surgery and can’t wait to get back to work. I’ll be cheering the boys on with you the rest of this season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XRONovF8bb— Andrei Svechnikov (@ASvechnikov_37) March 20, 2023
- A little history was made last night by the Carolina Hurricanes when they defeated the New York Rangers:
The @Canes posted their 10th third-period comeback win of the season to reach the 100-point mark in 2022-23.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 22, 2023
It marks the first season in franchise history with at least 10 such victories.#NHLStats: https://t.co/qtTWBjJajs pic.twitter.com/m9IFJdsHQE
- The NHL has announced that Fanatics will be the new manufacturer of their jerseys starting in 2024-25 replacing Adidas. [NHL]
- Everything you need to know about the NHL-Fanatics jersey deal. [ESPN]
- Why fans are furious about the NHL’s uniform deal with Fanatics — and why they should be. [The Athletic $]
- Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to set the NHL record for most 40-goal seasons. [Sportsnet]
- Kraken closing in on NHL mark for best second-year expansion turnaround. [Seattle Times]
- Who’s the most exciting Finnish-born NHL player currently playing? Let the debate begin. [NHL]
- The way-too-early first round playoff predictions. [THN]
- The Colorado Avalanche have signed their head coach Jared Bednar to a three-year extension. [CHN]
- What should the NHL do about fights after clean hits? More instigator calls? GMs weigh in. [The Athletic $]
