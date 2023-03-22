 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 3/22/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Svech sends a message, Seattle pushes for history, and the NHL makes a very unpopular move

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

  • Andrei Svechnikov has a message for all the fans out there:
  • The NHL has announced that Fanatics will be the new manufacturer of their jerseys starting in 2024-25 replacing Adidas. [NHL]
  • Everything you need to know about the NHL-Fanatics jersey deal. [ESPN]
  • Why fans are furious about the NHL’s uniform deal with Fanatics — and why they should be. [The Athletic $]
  • Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to set the NHL record for most 40-goal seasons. [Sportsnet]
  • Kraken closing in on NHL mark for best second-year expansion turnaround. [Seattle Times]
  • Who’s the most exciting Finnish-born NHL player currently playing? Let the debate begin. [NHL]
  • The way-too-early first round playoff predictions. [THN]
  • The Colorado Avalanche have signed their head coach Jared Bednar to a three-year extension. [CHN]
  • What should the NHL do about fights after clean hits? More instigator calls? GMs weigh in. [The Athletic $]

