Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game Preview

Tuesday night, the Carolina Hurricanes went up to New York and won a wacky game that featured one goal in 50 minutes and four goals in 10.
The Canes trailed for most of the game, but third-period goals from Jalen Chatfield, Stefan Noesen and Teuvo Teravainen sent the Hurricanes home from Madison Square Garden with two huge points. Igor Shesterkin was very good for the Rangers, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Now the two teams, separated by eight points in the Metro with New Jersey in between, will faceoff once again in Raleigh, with Carolina to find the same result at home as it did in the world’s most famous arena.
Game Notes
- The Rangers currently lead the season series 2-1-0, though the Hurricanes will be hoping to make that a split Thursday night.
- With the win Tuesday, the Canes are the second team in the NHL this season to reach 100 points. It’s only the third time in franchise history Carolina has reached 100 points and the second year in a row, and it’s also the fastest the team has ever reached 100 (69 games this year, 71 games each of the last two times).
- With 35 points, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has recorded a new career high in points at 35.
- Only Brent Burns and Stefan Noesen carry point streaks into Thursday’s game, both at two games.
- After scoring a huge goal Tuesday night, Jalen Chatfield will be skating in his 100th NHL game Thursday.
- It’ll also be Jordan Martinook’s 300th game with the Hurricanes. In the incredibly unlikely event he records four assists, he’d reach 100 NHL assists.
- Thursday will be Jordan Staal’s 730th game with the Hurricanes, which will move him past Glen Wesley for second place in franchise history since relocation. First place, with 909 games, is obviously the elder Staal, Eric.
