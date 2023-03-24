 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 3/24/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The life of an ECHL broadcaster examined, the Canes clinch with some help, and exploring the downfall of the Penguins

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Sidney Crosby ties a Pittsburgh Penguins record while setting an NHL milestone. [THN]
  • On the note of Pittsburgh, playoff streak be damned, it’s time for the Penguins to let go and take notes from the Detroit Red Wings. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Connor McDavid called out the NHL after watching the excitement from the World Baseball Classic. [THW]
  • NHL power plays are scoring at their highest rates since 1986. What’s behind the surge? [The Athletic $]
  • The New York Rangers can expect a thrilling first round against either the Hurricanes or Devils. [THN]
  • Russia, Belarus barred from next season’s ice hockey worlds. [ESPN]
  • NHL Power Rankings: Checking in on each team’s top rookie. [Sportsnet]
  • Ever wondered what it’s like being a broadcaster in the ECHL? Find out with this in depth look. [THN]

Loading comments...