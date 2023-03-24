Storm Advisory 3/24/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Despite the result last night, due to the Florida Panthers falling in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Carolina Hurricanes are going to the post-season for the fifth straight year under head coach Rod Brind’Amour:
HEADED BACK TO THE POSTSEASON pic.twitter.com/AqYwbkSXJz— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 24, 2023
Storm surging into the 2023 #StanleyCup Playoffs.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 24, 2023
The @Canes will skate in the postseason for the 18th time in franchise history and fifth consecutive year under head coach Rod Brind’Amour.#NHLStats: https://t.co/venD3Eovl6 pic.twitter.com/tEsZCC92fa
- Sidney Crosby ties a Pittsburgh Penguins record while setting an NHL milestone. [THN]
- On the note of Pittsburgh, playoff streak be damned, it’s time for the Penguins to let go and take notes from the Detroit Red Wings. [Daily Faceoff]
- Connor McDavid called out the NHL after watching the excitement from the World Baseball Classic. [THW]
- NHL power plays are scoring at their highest rates since 1986. What’s behind the surge? [The Athletic $]
- The New York Rangers can expect a thrilling first round against either the Hurricanes or Devils. [THN]
- Russia, Belarus barred from next season’s ice hockey worlds. [ESPN]
- NHL Power Rankings: Checking in on each team’s top rookie. [Sportsnet]
- Ever wondered what it’s like being a broadcaster in the ECHL? Find out with this in depth look. [THN]
