Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (46-16-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-9) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 71

Saturday, March 25, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

For the Carolina Hurricanes to win the 2023 Stanley Cup, odds are their journey will involve defeating one of the three teams that will visit Raleigh in the next four days.

A home back-to-back begins tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs come to Raleigh for the final regular season meeting of the year, the second of four straight home games against playoff teams and the first of three in a row against the top teams in the Atlantic Division. If the Canes want to get the taste of Thursday’s come-from-ahead loss to the Rangers out of their mouth, a solid showing in the next four days against the Leafs, Bruins and Lightning will go a long way to making that happen.

Coming off a loss, it’s no surprise that the Hurricanes will mix things up again tonight, with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen again joining forces on the top line and a reunion of the third line that’s played pretty much the entire season together. Pyotr Kochetkov will take the net, and here’s how the team in front of him will line up:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Seth Jarvis - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Paul Stastny (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Antti Raanta (lower body), Andrei Svechnikov (LTIR knee), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles), Ondrej Kase (LTIR concussion)

The Leafs and Canes last met eight days ago in Toronto, a too-easy 5-2 win for Toronto that saw Kochetkov lit up for five goals on 24 shots. That win was the start of three wins in four for the Leafs, but the one loss was a 7-2 demolition at the hands of the Islanders that prompted Sheldon Keefe to blow everything up and go with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen on Thursday against the Panthers.

Needless to say, after the Leafs got right in a 6-2 win in Sunrise, the gamble paid off, and we’re likely to again see an 11/7 lineup tonight. Matt Murray got the win on Thursday and will get the start again tonight. Ilya Samsonov, who stymied the Hurricanes last week, is back in Toronto after the birth of his first child.

Here’s how the Leafs are likely to look as they seek a season sweep of the Hurricanes:

Calle Jarnkrok - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - Noel Acciari - Sam Lafferty

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf

T.J. Brodie - Morgan Rielly

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Jake McCabe - Justin Holl

Luke Schenn

Matt Murray

Joseph Woll

Injuries and Scratches: Ilya Samsonov (personal), Erik Gustafsson (healthy), Wayne Simmonds (healthy), Conor Timmins (healthy), Jake Muzzin (LTIR neck), Ryan O’Reilly (LTIR broken finger), Victor Mete (LTIR upper body), Nicholas Robertson (LTIR shoulder)

Tonight’s Officials

Referees: Mitch Dunning #20, Graham Skilliter #24

Linesmen: James Tobias #61, C.J. Murray #68