Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8) vs. Boston Bruins (56-11-5) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 72

Saturday, March 25, 2023 — 5:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Carolina Hurricanes will look for their second big win of the weekend over a fellow Stanley Cup contender following last night’s thrilling, dramatic victory over the Maple Leafs.

Much to the dismay of radio hosts throughout Boston, the Hurricanes will don Hartford Whalers green for this contest, and expect to hear Brass Bonanza if the home team finds the back of the net.

The Hurricanes are coming off Saturday night’s aforementioned dramatic victory, and playing one of their current two games in hand over the New Jersey Devils, who they currently lead by two points atop the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Bruins, who are currently in the process of running away with the President’s Trophy (the Canes, 17 points back, are their closest “threat”) and coming off a 2-1 win over the Lightning at home last night.

Game notes

This is the third and final meeting between the Hurricanes and Bruins this season. The Hurricanes lost in overtime in Boston on Black Friday, before recording one of their most impressive wins of the season in a 4-1 victory in late January.

A win Sunday would make the Hurricanes just the third team to beat the Bruins twice this year; the others are the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators. No team has beaten them twice in regulation.

While there won’t be any lineup information available until Rod Brind’Amour speaks to the media at 2:45 p.m., it’s reasonable to expect to see Frederik Andersen between the pipes after Pyotr Kochetkov’s impressive performance Saturday. Andersen has also been very effective against Boston as a Hurricane: he’s 4-0-0 with a .50 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and two shutouts against the Bruins since the start of last season.

Linus Ullmark got the win against the Lighting last night, so the Hurricanes should expect to see Jeremy Swayman; he’s won his last three starts while surrendering just two total goals.

Sebastian Aho, who scored the game-winning goal last night, is no stranger to success against Boston either: he’s got 18 points in 15 career regular-season games aganst the Bs.

The Hurricanes are 4-0-2 all time in Whalers jerseys.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas

Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Jack Drury — Derek Stepan — Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Paul Stastny, Calvin de Haan, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Antti Raanta (groin), Andrei Svechnikov (knee surgery)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Tomas Nosek — Garnet Hathaway

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Dmitry Orlov — Connor Clifton

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jakub Zboril, A.J. Greer

Injured: Taylor Hall (lower body), Nick Foligno (lower body), Derek Forbort (lower body)