Storm Advisory 3/27/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Canes Battle Back on Whalers Night To Earn a Point
Reading Assignments:
- NHL Fans are not happy with the next new jersey company. [Business Insider]
As NHL teams, players opt out of Pride Night events, concerns grow about league's commitment to change.— Nick Leaf (@Derricktgoat) March 25, 2023
In this world of inclusion and acceptance it seems rather counterintuitive to tell someone they “HAVE TO” wear a certain jersey or you will be shamed. https://t.co/QUAwJWUcsM
- The Calgary Flames sign Matthew Coronato [NHL]
#GoHabsGo signed F Sean Farrell to 3-yr ELC— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 27, 2023
Cap hit $897.5K / AAV $1,158,333
22/23: 807.5K, 92.5K SB, 25K GP PB, 80K AHL
23/24: 775K, 92.5K SB, 57.5K GP PB
24/25: 832.5K, 92.5K SB
Max 500K “A” PB Yrs 2-3, up to 700K total
53 pts in 34 NCAA GP @PuckPedia https://t.co/stpok0CLqw
- Boston Bruins to host Girls Hockey Day [NHL]
- Toronto Six defeats Minnesota Whitecaps in Overtime to win Isobel Cup. [Sportsnet]
Step one? Get in the playoffs. ✅— x - New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 26, 2023
Now it's time to take it to another level. pic.twitter.com/zbehI7akoB
- NHL Bans Coyotes minority owner Barroway following domestic violence arrest. [ESPN]
- NCAA Mens Hockey Frozen Four is set [NCAA]
Loading comments...