Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 73

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

The Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule gantlet, mercifully, comes to its conclusion tonight at PNC Arena.

Over the past two-plus weeks, the Hurricanes have faced the cream of the NHL crop with very little respite: ten games in 18 days, including three sets of back to backs. Tonight is the Canes’ ninth game of their past 10 that has come against a projected playoff team, and they are 4-4-1 so far in that stretch. Given the opposition and the game frequency, it could be better, but it’s absolutely understandable.

The tenth game of that stretch comes tonight, when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit Raleigh for the final time this season, and with a win the Hurricanes can cap off a season sweep over their former division rivals.

