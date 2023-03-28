Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their lead atop the Metropolitan Division as they play one of their two games in hand on the New Jersey Devils tonight.
They might be a forward short to do it, as Jesper Fast’s wife is in labor and he may or may not play tonight, according to Rod Brind’Amour. Otherwise, expect the lineup to look pretty similar to Sunday’s shootout loss to the Bruins, with the exception of Pyotr Kochetkov in net.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jordan Martinook — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas
Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal - Jesse Puljujarvi
Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Dylan Coghlan, Jesper Fast
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Antti Raanta (groin), Andrei Svechnikov (knee surgery)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos — Anthony Cirelli — Alex Killorn
Ross Colton — Nicholas Paul — Pat Maroon
Tanner Jeannot - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry
Victor Hedman — Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev — Darren Raddysh
Ian Cole — Erik Cernak
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Zach Bogosian, Haydn Fleury
Injured: None
