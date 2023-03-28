Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 73

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

The Hurricanes will look to extend their lead atop the Metropolitan Division as they play one of their two games in hand on the New Jersey Devils tonight.

They might be a forward short to do it, as Jesper Fast’s wife is in labor and he may or may not play tonight, according to Rod Brind’Amour. Otherwise, expect the lineup to look pretty similar to Sunday’s shootout loss to the Bruins, with the exception of Pyotr Kochetkov in net.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jordan Martinook — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas

Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal - Jesse Puljujarvi

Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Dylan Coghlan, Jesper Fast

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Antti Raanta (groin), Andrei Svechnikov (knee surgery)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos — Anthony Cirelli — Alex Killorn

Ross Colton — Nicholas Paul — Pat Maroon

Tanner Jeannot - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Corey Perry

Victor Hedman — Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev — Darren Raddysh

Ian Cole — Erik Cernak

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Zach Bogosian, Haydn Fleury

Injured: None