Storm Advisory 3/29/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

A friendly face returns to PNC Arena, a potential retirement in Chicago, and breaking down the history and future of fighting in the NHL

By Cody Hagan
Tampa Bay Lightning v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • If you missed the broadcast on Sunday afternoon then you probably missed long-time Whalers/Hurricanes radio announcer Chuck Kaiton making his return to PNC Arena:
  • The unrivaled importance of Skip Cunningham to the Carolina Hurricanes & Hartford Whalers franchise history. [Hurricanes]
  • The NHL’s top 10 most underrated defenseman featuring a familiar name that isn’t Jaccob Slavin. [The Athletic $]
  • State Your Case: Who will win Central Division title? [NHL]
  • Chicago Blackhawks’ captain Jonathan Toews returns to ice but hints at a potential retirement. [ESPN]
  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says there is ‘Somewhere around six’ serious bidders for the Ottawa Senators sale. [Sportsnet]
  • NHL Playoff Rarities: Hat Tricks, Goalie Goals and Stanley Cup Miscues. [THN]
  • Hockey’s bare-knuckles legacy and why fighting will likely always be a part of the NHL. [The Athletic $]

