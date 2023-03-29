Storm Advisory 3/29/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Canes blanked by Bolts inside PNC Arena
- First and last 10 games for Chicago Wolves show eerie similarities
Storm Advisory
- If you missed the broadcast on Sunday afternoon then you probably missed long-time Whalers/Hurricanes radio announcer Chuck Kaiton making his return to PNC Arena:
The Hall-of-Fame radio play-by-play voice of the Whalers/Hurricanes shares about his time from being with the Whalers, moving down to Raleigh, NC with the team, and the last game in Hartford.@Canes | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/I2Fnhfdto9— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) March 26, 2023
- The unrivaled importance of Skip Cunningham to the Carolina Hurricanes & Hartford Whalers franchise history. [Hurricanes]
- The NHL’s top 10 most underrated defenseman featuring a familiar name that isn’t Jaccob Slavin. [The Athletic $]
- State Your Case: Who will win Central Division title? [NHL]
- Chicago Blackhawks’ captain Jonathan Toews returns to ice but hints at a potential retirement. [ESPN]
- Commissioner Gary Bettman says there is ‘Somewhere around six’ serious bidders for the Ottawa Senators sale. [Sportsnet]
- NHL Playoff Rarities: Hat Tricks, Goalie Goals and Stanley Cup Miscues. [THN]
- Hockey’s bare-knuckles legacy and why fighting will likely always be a part of the NHL. [The Athletic $]
Loading comments...