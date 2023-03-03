Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes: Game Hub and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) at Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 60

Friday, March 3, 2023 — 9:30 pm ET

Mullett Arena — Tempe, AZ. Watch: Bally Sports South and ESPN+

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes look to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. They have the perfect opportunity to right the ship at Mullett Arena against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Canes critical lead in the Metropolitan Division is down to just a single point with a game in hand over the surging new look New Jersey Devils.

On the other side of the ice, the Arizona Coyotes are coming off of another trade deadline of being sellers. The Yotes have lost three of their last four games and just sold off their top two defensemen among others.

One of those defensemen, Shayne Gostisbehere, joined the Carolina Hurricanes when the Canes arrived in Arizona. He will make his debut tonight against his former team on the third-pairing.

Projected Lineups:

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller - Barett Hayden - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli - Jack McBain - Lawson Crouse

Nick Ritchie - Travis Boyd - Christian Fischer

Liam O’Brien - Laurent Dauphin - Zack Kassian

Jusso Valimaki - Troy Stecher

Patrik Nemith - J.J. Moser

Vladislav Kolyachonok - Victor Soderstrom

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Game Notes:

Carolina and Arizona are meeting for the 86th time in their regular-season histories. Carolina holds a 44-31-8-2 overall record, including 23-15-2-2 road record and a 19-12-2-2 record since relocation

Tonight is the second of two ARI-CAR matchups this season and the only one in AZ. The Coyotes shutout the Canes 4-0 on 11/23 in Raleigh. It was Karel Vejmelka’s second shutout of the season.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes in goals (25) and assists (34) in 2022-23. He is one of seven Coyotes to play in all 61 games this season for the club. He comes into the game on an active six-game point streak.

Brent Burns played his 738th consecutive NHL game against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, passing Jay Bouwmeester for the ninth-longest ironman streak in NHL history and the second-longest such streak by any defenseman.

Jordan Martinook was selected by Phoenix in the second round (58th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and played 247 games for the Coyotes from 2014-18, posting 65 points (26g, 39a). He was acquired from Arizona on 5/3/19 along with a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft (Luke Henman) in exchange for Marcus Kruger and a third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft (Ty Emberson)

Storm Advisory:

Minnetonka is headed to the State Tournament after beating Chanhassen in a double-OT thriller!



Nothing better than Minnesota High School Hockey



pic.twitter.com/x3iD3A8PY5 — Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) March 3, 2023

All 2023 Trade Deadline transaction grades. [$TheAthletic]

A glimpse at Tom Wilson's hand postgame. Hurt it after catching Nathan Beaulieu in the helmet during their third-period fight.



Wilson went off for repairs and came back before scoring the OT winner for the Capitals. Finished with two goals and a team-leading seven shots. pic.twitter.com/NwrqH7hZ0e — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) March 2, 2023

Chicago still dealing with the ramifications on the Patrick Kane trade and the new reality of the rebuild. [TSN]

The Boston Bruins became the quickest team to reach 100 points in NHL history. [ESPN]