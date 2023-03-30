Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will finish up their month of March Thursday night in Detroit, as the Canes take on the Red Wings in the first of three games over the next four days for the team.
The Canes are coming off back-to-back home losses, the first in overtime to the Boston Bruins and the second an ugly 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Lightning Tuesday night. Moving on the road, the Canes will look to get back to winning.
On the injury front, there’s some good news for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov was returned to Chicago Wednesday, likely signaling that Antti Raanta is getting back to health. While we’ll probably see Frederik Andersen Thursday, getting Raanta back now with just a couple weeks to go in the regular season is huge. Stefan Noesen was injured Tuesday against the Lightning, but he practiced on Wednesday.
The Red Wings are coming off a wild 7-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and they will be playing the front end of a back-to-back Thursday night.
Game Notes
- The Canes took the first game of the season series against the Red Wings, and hold a 41-45-8-6 all-time record against Detroit.
- Thursday night will be Jesper Fast’s 200th in a Hurricanes jersey. He has 78 points in 199 games.
- Jordan Martinook is two assists shy of 100 career assists, and he’s three points shy of 100 points with the Hurricanes.
- The Canes are closing in on a franchise record for most goals by defensemen in a season. With 49 goals already from the blue liners, this year’s group is just two goals away from tying a mark set by the Whalers in 1979-80 and again in 1980-81. The 49 goals from defensemen is already a Carolina record.
- Also on the D-man goals front, Brady Skjei has a real shot at breaking the team record since relocation for goals in a season by a blue liner. He’s at 16 goals, two shy of Dougie Hamilton’s record mark in 2018-19.
