Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) at Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 74

Thursday, March 30, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Little Caesers Arena — Detroit, MI Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes will finish up their month of March Thursday night in Detroit, as the Canes take on the Red Wings in the first of three games over the next four days for the team.

The Canes are coming off back-to-back home losses, the first in overtime to the Boston Bruins and the second an ugly 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Lightning Tuesday night. Moving on the road, the Canes will look to get back to winning.

On the injury front, there’s some good news for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov was returned to Chicago Wednesday, likely signaling that Antti Raanta is getting back to health. While we’ll probably see Frederik Andersen Thursday, getting Raanta back now with just a couple weeks to go in the regular season is huge. Stefan Noesen was injured Tuesday against the Lightning, but he practiced on Wednesday.

The Red Wings are coming off a wild 7-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and they will be playing the front end of a back-to-back Thursday night.

