Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

As the Hurricanes look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s shutout loss, they’ll tweak the lineup a little bit, with Stefan Noesen sliding back up to play with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Seth Jarvis.
Frederik Andersen gets the start in net, and he’ll be backed up by a now healthy Antti Raanta with Pyotr Kochetkov returning to the AHL.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jordan Martinook — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas
Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Dylan Coghlan, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Andrei Svechnikov (knee surgery)
Red Wings projected lineup
Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — David Perron
Pius Suter — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne — Joe Veleno — Matt Luff
Jonatan Berggren — Austin Czarnik — Alex Chiasson
Jake Walman — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Simon Edvinsson
Olli Maatta — Jordan Oesterle
Alex Nedeljkovic
Magnus Hellberg
Scratched: Robert Hagg, Gustav Lindstrom
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (knee), Mark Pysyk (Achilles), Ville Husso (lower body), Filip Zadina (lower body)
