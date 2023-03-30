Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) at Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 74

Thursday, March 30, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Little Caesers Arena — Detroit, MI Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

As the Hurricanes look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s shutout loss, they’ll tweak the lineup a little bit, with Stefan Noesen sliding back up to play with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Seth Jarvis.

Frederik Andersen gets the start in net, and he’ll be backed up by a now healthy Antti Raanta with Pyotr Kochetkov returning to the AHL.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jordan Martinook — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas

Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Dylan Coghlan, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Andrei Svechnikov (knee surgery)

Red Wings projected lineup

Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — David Perron

Pius Suter — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Adam Erne — Joe Veleno — Matt Luff

Jonatan Berggren — Austin Czarnik — Alex Chiasson

Jake Walman — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Simon Edvinsson

Olli Maatta — Jordan Oesterle

Alex Nedeljkovic

Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Robert Hagg, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (knee), Mark Pysyk (Achilles), Ville Husso (lower body), Filip Zadina (lower body)