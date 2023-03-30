 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s shutout loss tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
NHL: MAR 28 Lightning at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) at Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 74
Thursday, March 30, 2023 — 7:30 p.m. ET
Little Caesers Arena — Detroit, MI

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

As the Hurricanes look to bounce back from Tuesday night’s shutout loss, they’ll tweak the lineup a little bit, with Stefan Noesen sliding back up to play with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Seth Jarvis.

Frederik Andersen gets the start in net, and he’ll be backed up by a now healthy Antti Raanta with Pyotr Kochetkov returning to the AHL.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jordan Martinook — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas
Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Dylan Coghlan, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Andrei Svechnikov (knee surgery)

Red Wings projected lineup

Dominik Kubalik — Dylan Larkin — David Perron
Pius Suter — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Adam Erne — Joe Veleno — Matt Luff
Jonatan Berggren — Austin Czarnik — Alex Chiasson

Jake Walman — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Simon Edvinsson
Olli Maatta — Jordan Oesterle

Alex Nedeljkovic
Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Robert Hagg, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (knee), Mark Pysyk (Achilles), Ville Husso (lower body), Filip Zadina (lower body)

