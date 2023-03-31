Storm Advisory 3/31/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- “The King” Richard Petty - Huge Caniac:
Richard Petty. Huge Caniac!
Can’t wait to show you more from an incredible day with The King! @wral pic.twitter.com/OSQcE1sYXm
- The Carolina Hurricanes and Gale Force Holdings have reached an agreement with PNC Bank to extend the naming rights on the arena for seven more years. [WRAL]
- Aaron Ward joins this week’s mailbag to answer your questions. [Hurricanes]
- The Boston Bruins are officially the top team in the NHL this year having wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy last night. [Yahoo]
- Which NHL team contends the fastest with Connor Bedard? [ESPN+ $]
- AHL president Scott Howson’s future is ‘in limbo’ as some teams push for his exit from the league. [TSN]
- Jonathan Toews is approaching a crossroads with the Chicago Blackhawks. [THN]
- The New York Rangers have signed forward Filip Chytil to a four-year extension. [NHL]
- What main issues will the new head of the NHLPA Marty Walsh tackle first? [TSN]
- The Frozen Four is set for this year so take a look at each team and where they stand. [THN]
