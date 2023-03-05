Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-20-5) @ Carolina Hurricanes (40-12-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 61

Sunday, March 5, 2023 — 3:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

The Tampa Bay Lightning have lost four games in a row: twice to the Penguins and once each to the Panthers and Sabres. It’s the first time this season that they’ve lost more than two consecutive games. Their last game against the Sabres, things deteriorated so badly that Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point were all benched for the third period. That feels like a first for this squad.

Here’s Jon Cooper’s full response on Kucherov, Point and Stamkos not playing in the third period. pic.twitter.com/F42uCOArxG — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) March 4, 2023

So, needless to say, the Lightning enter today’s game motivated to prove that they’re better than they’ve been recently. With Brian Elliott starting last night, Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the start today. He’s struggled somewhat lately, losing three of his last five games. In all three of those losses, he’s allowed three or more goals. In 23 of his 46 games played this season, he’s allowed three or more goals.

After two losses in a row, the Hurricanes got back on track against the Coyotes. Three power play goals certainly helped the team record a win. It was just the second time this season and the first time since December that the Hurricanes struck three times on the advantage. While the Lightning’s penalty kill overall has been strong recently, they did allow two against in their last game (including one to old friend Jeff Skinner). The Hurricanes are in a great position to take advantage of a struggling Lightning team, particularly one playing the second half of a back to back.

