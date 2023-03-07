Carolina Hurricanes @ Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (41-12-8) @ Montreal Canadiens (26-33-4) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 62

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 — 7:00 pm ET

Centre Bell — Montreal, Quebec Watch: Bally Sports South

The Hurricanes will look to extend their win streak to three games as they head north of the border tonight. Though he’s joined the team from Ottawa, it looks like Jesse Puljujarvi’s Hurricanes debut will have to wait a little longer.

Antti Raanta will make the start in net, but other than that, there won’t be any changes to the lineup that beat Arizona and Tampa by a combined score of 12-1 over the weekend.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Jesse Puljujarvi, Calvin de Haan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)

Canadiens projected lineup

Rafael Harvey-Pinard — Nick Suzuki — Jesse Ylonen

Mike Hoffman — Jonathan Drouin — Josh Anderson

Rem Pitlick — Christian Dvorak — Denis Gurianov

Michael Pezzetta — Chris Tierney — Alex Belzile

Mike Matheson — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Johnathan Kovacevic

Joel Edmundson — Chris Wideman

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Cole Caufield (shoulder), Juraj Slafkovsky (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Paul Byron (hip), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Sean Monahan (foot), Kirby Dach (lower body), Joel Armia (illness), Justin Barron (upper body)