Carolina Hurricanes @ Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their win streak to three games as they head north of the border tonight. Though he’s joined the team from Ottawa, it looks like Jesse Puljujarvi’s Hurricanes debut will have to wait a little longer.
Antti Raanta will make the start in net, but other than that, there won’t be any changes to the lineup that beat Arizona and Tampa by a combined score of 12-1 over the weekend.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Jesse Puljujarvi, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (torn Achilles)
Canadiens projected lineup
Rafael Harvey-Pinard — Nick Suzuki — Jesse Ylonen
Mike Hoffman — Jonathan Drouin — Josh Anderson
Rem Pitlick — Christian Dvorak — Denis Gurianov
Michael Pezzetta — Chris Tierney — Alex Belzile
Mike Matheson — David Savard
Jordan Harris — Johnathan Kovacevic
Joel Edmundson — Chris Wideman
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Cole Caufield (shoulder), Juraj Slafkovsky (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Paul Byron (hip), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Sean Monahan (foot), Kirby Dach (lower body), Joel Armia (illness), Justin Barron (upper body)
Loading comments...