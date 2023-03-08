Storm Advisory 3/8/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Kotkaniemi silences Bell Centre with shootout winner, Canes complete comeback
- Veteran presence, consistency helping Wolves find success
Storm Advisory
- Take a look back at Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s game winner in the shootout for the Carolina Hurricanes against his former team the Montreal Canadiens last night:
Who else would score the shootout winner in Montreal? pic.twitter.com/mDC8X9m1SF— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2023
- After Antti Raanta was pulled for precautionary reasons before the second period, Jalen Chatfield left the game as well:
Jalen Chatfield will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper-body injury.— Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) March 8, 2023
- Jesse Puljujarvi joined the Canes in Montreal yesterday after finally getting his Visa situation figured out:
Jesse, meet the boys pic.twitter.com/kcFgl44rWf— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 7, 2023
- If you missed this last week, Hillsborough Street has been closed for multiple months near the NC State Fairgrounds due to the on-going construction in the area. Plan your route to the game accordingly. [WRAL]
- Go behind-the-scenes of the Hurricanes’ trade deadline day and find out why they aren’t worried about what the rest of the Eastern Conference did. [The Athletic $]
- Brady Skjei joined the Straight From The Source podcast this week to talk about Chance The Rapper, Brent Burns, and much more. [Apple Podcasts]
- The Carolina Hurricanes remain the biggest threat the the Boston Bruins even after the trade deadline. [NBC]
- Speaking of the Bruins, it appears they kicked the tires on a possible Milan Lucic reunion. [Boston]
- Newly acquired Toronto Maple Leaf forward Ryan O’Reilly will miss approximately four weeks after having surgery on this finger. [Daily Faceoff]
- After rumors circulated last week that the NHL is eyeing expanding to 34 teams with Atlanta and Houston being the prime candidates to receive a team, the good old Quebec City folks want a word. [THN]
