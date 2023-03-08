 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 3/8/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes get the ultimate game winner, construction near PNC Arena threatens to make traffic on game days even more difficult, and looking at how Carolina stacks up against the Bruins

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • After Antti Raanta was pulled for precautionary reasons before the second period, Jalen Chatfield left the game as well:
  • Jesse Puljujarvi joined the Canes in Montreal yesterday after finally getting his Visa situation figured out:
  • If you missed this last week, Hillsborough Street has been closed for multiple months near the NC State Fairgrounds due to the on-going construction in the area. Plan your route to the game accordingly. [WRAL]
  • Go behind-the-scenes of the Hurricanes’ trade deadline day and find out why they aren’t worried about what the rest of the Eastern Conference did. [The Athletic $]
  • Brady Skjei joined the Straight From The Source podcast this week to talk about Chance The Rapper, Brent Burns, and much more. [Apple Podcasts]
  • The Carolina Hurricanes remain the biggest threat the the Boston Bruins even after the trade deadline. [NBC]
  • Speaking of the Bruins, it appears they kicked the tires on a possible Milan Lucic reunion. [Boston]
  • Newly acquired Toronto Maple Leaf forward Ryan O’Reilly will miss approximately four weeks after having surgery on this finger. [Daily Faceoff]
  • After rumors circulated last week that the NHL is eyeing expanding to 34 teams with Atlanta and Houston being the prime candidates to receive a team, the good old Quebec City folks want a word. [THN]

