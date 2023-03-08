Pyotr Kochetkov back with Canes on emergency recall

The Carolina Hurricanes announced today that netminder Pyotr Kochetkov was recalled to the team on an emergency basis.

This more than likely means that the injury concerns surrounding goaltender Antti Raanta are more serious than possibly thought after he was held out of the last two periods on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens for what Rod Brind’Amour called “precautionary reasons.”

Frederik Andersen is in net to start the second period for the #Canes.



Antti Raanta went down in some pain after the below sequence during the first. pic.twitter.com/6mbC318U8u — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 8, 2023

Kochetkov has an 11-3-1 record since being reassigned to Chicago in January with a 0.918 save percentage and 2.39 goals against average.

The Russian will also add some grit and goal scoring to the lineup.

What a WILD week for Canes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in the AHL



-Scored a goalie goal

-Ejected for fighting after scoring the goal

-Ejected the next night for trying to fight again pic.twitter.com/9lXZEjjmNx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2023

The press release from the team follows: