Canes ink NCAA Champion goaltender to two-year deal

Fresh off winning Qunnipiac’s first ever NCAA D-I Championship, Bobcats netminder Yaniv Perets has inked a two-year, entry-level deal with the Carolina Hurricanes that will begin next season.
The Quebec native had a 34-4-3 record this year with the Bobcats with a 0.931 save percentage and 1.49 GAA along with 10 shutouts.
Perets had been a finalist for the Mike Richter Award the past two seasons, an award given annually to the goaltender voted the best in D-I college hockey, but had come up short to current Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi each time.
Here’s the Press Release from the Hurricanes:
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Yaniv Perets to a two-year, entry-level contract. The deal will pay Perets $775,000 at the NHL level in 2023-24 and 2024-25, and he will receive $82,500 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level for both seasons. Perets will receive a signing bonus of $60,000.
“Yaniv was a crucial part of Quinnipiac’s run to the national championship this season, and he has been an elite goaltender for his entire collegiate career,” said Waddell. ”He is a proven winner, and we look forward to seeing him develop in the crease.”
Perets, 23, earned a 34-4-3 record, 1.49 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 41 collegiate games with Quinnipiac this season, leading the Bobcats to the first national championship in program history. In parts of three seasons at Quinnipiac from 2021-23, he posted a 56-9-5 record, 1.34 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and 21 shutouts. The 6’1”, 181-pound goaltender was selected as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey, in each of the past two seasons, and he was also named the ECAC Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22. The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., native also spent one season with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in 2019-20, registering a 25-8-2 record, 2.19 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 regular-season games. Perets earned a 4-0-1 record, 1.96 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in five playoff appearances before the BCHL season was suspended.
Loading comments...