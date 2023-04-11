Canes ink NCAA Champion goaltender to two-year deal

Fresh off winning Qunnipiac’s first ever NCAA D-I Championship, Bobcats netminder Yaniv Perets has inked a two-year, entry-level deal with the Carolina Hurricanes that will begin next season.

The Quebec native had a 34-4-3 record this year with the Bobcats with a 0.931 save percentage and 1.49 GAA along with 10 shutouts.

Perets had been a finalist for the Mike Richter Award the past two seasons, an award given annually to the goaltender voted the best in D-I college hockey, but had come up short to current Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi each time.

Here’s the Press Release from the Hurricanes: