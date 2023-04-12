 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 4/12/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Skyler Brind’Amour makes a decision about his future, the Canes sign a different Quinnipiac star, and the NHL is headed down under

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • If you are wondering what the Carolina Hurricanes have to do to win the Metro, here’s a simple answer - just win on Thursday. If the New Jersey Devils were to lose in regulation Thursday that would work as well but basically if your Carolina, you can’t be tied with the Devils, you must be ahead of them:
  • It appears that Rod Brind’Amour’s son will be a free agent come August:
  • The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes will be headed down under in September marking the first time the NHL has ever visited Australia. [NHL]
  • The Boston Bruins have set a new NHL record with their 63rd victory of the season. [USA Today]
  • Erik Karlsson has become just the sixth defenseman to ever reach 100 points in a season. [THN]
  • Revisiting the NHL’s 2022 No. 1 draft pick: Is Juraj Slafkovsky still the top guy? [The Athletic $]
  • The ATO goalie trend is an insult to players on the NHL bubble. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Futures of Treliving, Sutter up in the air as ousted Calgary Flames ponder what’s next. [Sportsnet]
  • New Jersey has clinched home-ice for the first round of the playoffs while simultaneously ending the Buffalo Sabres hopes. [USA Today]

