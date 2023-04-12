Storm Advisory 4/12/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Hurricanes handle Detroit to snap skid, still control fate for division title
- Canes ink NCAA Champion goaltender to two-year deal
Storm Advisory
- If you are wondering what the Carolina Hurricanes have to do to win the Metro, here’s a simple answer - just win on Thursday. If the New Jersey Devils were to lose in regulation Thursday that would work as well but basically if your Carolina, you can’t be tied with the Devils, you must be ahead of them:
Carolina and New Jersey win, locking the Rangers into third and carrying the race for first in the Metro to Thursday, Game 82 for the Canes and Devils.— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) April 12, 2023
Canes at Panthers
Devils at Capitals
Canes gets 1st with a win.
If they end up tied, Devils have the tiebreaker.
- It appears that Rod Brind’Amour’s son will be a free agent come August:
Hearing @QU_MIH national champion Skyler Brind'Amour will not be signing with the #Oilers.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 11, 2023
Brind'Amour will become an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 15.
- The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes will be headed down under in September marking the first time the NHL has ever visited Australia. [NHL]
- The Boston Bruins have set a new NHL record with their 63rd victory of the season. [USA Today]
- Erik Karlsson has become just the sixth defenseman to ever reach 100 points in a season. [THN]
- Revisiting the NHL’s 2022 No. 1 draft pick: Is Juraj Slafkovsky still the top guy? [The Athletic $]
- The ATO goalie trend is an insult to players on the NHL bubble. [Daily Faceoff]
- Futures of Treliving, Sutter up in the air as ousted Calgary Flames ponder what’s next. [Sportsnet]
- New Jersey has clinched home-ice for the first round of the playoffs while simultaneously ending the Buffalo Sabres hopes. [USA Today]
