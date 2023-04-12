Wolves playoff dreams stumble after loss to rival IceHogs

By The Numbers Record: 32-29-5-3, 72 points Goals/Game: 3.09 Goals Against/Game: 3.42 Shots/Game: 28.07 Shots Against/Game: 29.39 Power Play % (Rank): 17.1% (27th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 85.0% (T-2nd) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (47) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev (23) Most Assists: Malte Stromwall (31) Next Game: Friday, April 14 at Milwaukee (stats as of April 11, 2023)

Even just a few short weeks ago, the idea of the Wolves playing meaningful games in their final week of regular season play felt far-fetched. Instead, they met up with Rockford last night in a crucial matchup for their playoff aspirations.

In perhaps their most important game of the season, the October version of the Wolves showed up rather than the April Wolves, who had an active eight-game point streak going into Tuesday night’s game. Defensive breakdowns, poor puck management, and poor discipline marred the Wolves’ evening en route to a 6-3 loss.

The Wolves didn’t record their first shot on goal until 8:14 in the first period — and shortly thereafter, the Wolves took the first of eight penalties, which marked a season high for the team. The team’s 16 shots on goal also marked a season low for the Wolves. The team has struggled at times to generate offense this season, but had been much improved as of late, outshooting opponents in seven of their last 10 games. This game was the first time the Wolves had recorded fewer than 20 shots since January 7, when they registered 19 shots in a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters.

Despite all odds, the Wolves’ playoff hopes aren’t completely dashed yet, although they’ll need some help from the rest of the division. The Wolves now sit three points behind the Rockford IceHogs, who are holding the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Wolves, IceHogs, and fourth place Iowa Wild each have three games remaining. The Wolves and IceHogs both play their final three games against the Milwaukee Admirals, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Manitoba Moose. The Iowa Wild take on Milwaukee once before finishing their season with two games against the Texas Stars. The Admirals and Griffins both should be expecting an influx of players back from the NHL as the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings both will miss the playoffs and can shortly reassign eligible players to the AHL. The Moose and Stars will have no such luck, but have been steadily chugging along anyway.

With 72 points, the case scenario for the Wolves would be to win out the season, ending with 78 points. Considering the IceHogs’ 75 and Wild’s 76 points, the Wolves would essentially need to win out the rest of the season with the Wild or IceHogs losing out.

This group has worked hard all season, and the results often haven’t backed up their performances. With the Wolves recently announcing their intentions to operate as an independent team next season rather than renewing their affiliation with the Hurricanes, this would surely be the last hurrah for this group of players in this specific uniform. For a team that’s fought against adversity all season long, having the opportunity to play meaningful games now is perhaps a slight comfort for how difficult the season has been.

Game 63: Chicago Wolves 3, Grand Rapids Griffins 2 (SO)

Tieksola is HOT ♨️ pic.twitter.com/gzfP3UGsaI — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) March 30, 2023

Scoring: Joseph LaBate, 1 G; Tuukka Tieksola, 1 G; Griffin Mendel, 1 A; Anttoni Honka, 1 A. Shootout goals from Tieksola and Malte Stromwall.

In net: Zach Sawchenko, saved 28 of 30, 0.933 sv%

Game 64: Chicago Wolves 3, Rockford IceHogs 0

Anttoni Honka one time pic.twitter.com/LR6TiRNO7O — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 2, 2023

Griffin Mendel tallies a third for us pic.twitter.com/94PwJwkZYN — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 2, 2023

Scoring: Anttoni Honka, 1 G, 1 A; Griffin Mendel, 1 G; Josh Melnick, 1 G; Zach Senyshyn, 1 A; Jamieson Rees, 1 A; Mackenzie MacEachern, 1 A; Malte Stromwall, 1 A; Vasily Ponomarev, 1 A

In net: Pyotr Kochetkov, saved 19 of 19, 1.000 sv%

Game 65: Chicago Wolves 5, Milwaukee Admirals 2

Congratulations, Cavan, on winning this year’s Tim Breslin Unsung Hero Award @cavanfitzgerald pic.twitter.com/sAkgMNV7Bd — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 2, 2023

The dish from LaBate ➡️ Tieksola pic.twitter.com/qwYGfNGT02 — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 2, 2023

Ponomarev wraps this one up nicely for us pic.twitter.com/gcpmNJAxoj — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 2, 2023

Scoring: Vasily Ponomarev, 2 G, 1 A; William Lagesson, 1 G; Nathan Sucese, 1 G; Tuukka Tieksola, 1 G; Jamieson Rees, 2 A; Mackenzie MacEachern, 2 A; Joseph LaBate, 2 A; Zach Senyshyn, 1 A; Malte Stromwall, 1 A

In net: Zach Sawchenko, saved 22 of 24, 0.917 sv%

Game 66: Chicago Wolves 6, Milwaukee Admirals 5 (OT)

Honks makes it three pic.twitter.com/PhjVRUHPzT — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 6, 2023

Ponomarev doing what he does best pic.twitter.com/nwPknGVM0M — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 6, 2023

HE SCOOOOORES



Ponomarev does the Forsberg to win it in overtime, because of course he does. pic.twitter.com/N1NLGbcI6g — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 6, 2023

Scoring: Vasily Ponomarev, 2 G, 1 A; Anttoni Honka, 1 G, 1 A; Joseph LaBate, 1 G; William Lagesson, 1 G; Mackenzie MacEachern, 1 G; Malte Stromwall, 1 A; Tuukka Tieksola, 1 A; Nathan Sucese, 1 A; Ronan Seeley, 1 A; Zach Senyshyn, 1 A; Ryan Suzuki, 1 A; Ryan Dzingel, 1 A

In net: Pyotr Kochetkov, saved 16 of 21, 0.762 sv%

Game 67: Chicago Wolves 4, Iowa Wild 1

Scoring: Ryan Suzuki, 2 G; Mackenzie MacEachern, 1 G, 2 A; Jamieson Rees, 1 G; Malte Stromwall, 3 A; Vasily Ponomarev, 1 A; Ronan Seeley, 1 A; Zach Senyshyn, 1 A;

In net: Zach Sawchenko, saved 29 of 30, 0.967 sv%

Game 68: Chicago Wolves 2, Iowa Wild 3 (OT)

Mac gets this game GOING for us @MacMaceachern19 pic.twitter.com/EcuZWDIHOS — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) April 9, 2023

Scoring: Ryan Suzuki, 1 G; Mackenzie MacEachern, 1 G; Malte Stromwall, 1 A; Tuukka Tieksola, 1 A; Ronan Seeley, 1 A; Griffin Mendel, 1 A

In net: Pyotr Kochetkov, saved 16 of 19, 0.842 sv%

Game 69: Chicago Wolves 3, Rockford IceHogs 6

Scoring: Max Lajoie, 1 G, 1 A; Ryan Dzingel, 1 G; Malte Stromwall, 1 G; Anttoni Honka, 1 A

In net: Pyotr Kochetkov, saved 33 of 38, 0.868 sv%