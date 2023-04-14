Storm Advisory 4/14/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- With their victory last night over the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes have officially won three-straight division championships:
BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK DIVISION CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/4NtO2JR6Mh— y - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 14, 2023
- Which means in Round 1, the Canes will face of with the New York Islanders:
The stage is set pic.twitter.com/qkzkyBMIDg— y - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 14, 2023
- After he signed a NHL contract for next season, Yaniv Perets has signed and AHL tryout contract with the Chicago Wolves where he will be for the remainder of their season:
Carolina now has a pair of excellent goaltending prospects now with the Wolves.— PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) April 13, 2023
There is Kochetkov, of course. Now the Wolves have added Yaniv Perets, who just won the NCAA title with Quinnipiac. He signed earlier this week with Carolina and is joining Chicago on an ATO.#AHL
- A few days ago Rod Brind’Amour sat down for an in-depth interview to discuss being there with his son Skyler when he won the National Championship, potentially coaching Skyler in the NHL, and how he feels about the Hurricanes right now. [Sportsnet]
- What to think of the NHL’s 16 non-playoff teams. [THN]
- After 16 years, the longest streak amongst the big four pro sports in North America, the Pittsburgh Penguins playoff run has come to an end. [NHL]
- Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) to remain out through playoffs. [ESPN]
- The Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators saluted Craig Anderson after his final NHL game last night. [ESPN]
- Another potential final NHL game happened in Chicago as Jonathan Toews announced he would not be returning to the Blackhawks next year. [NHL]
- Jonathan Toews’ spirit never wavered, even when his body betrayed him. [The Athletic $]
- Islanders join Rangers, Devils, Knicks, Nets in playoffs to mark rare feat for New York-area sports teams. [CBS]
