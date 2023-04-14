 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 4/14/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes take the Metro, Rod Brind’Amour speaks on potentially coaching his son Skyler, and a pair of legends potentially play their final games in the NHL

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • After he signed a NHL contract for next season, Yaniv Perets has signed and AHL tryout contract with the Chicago Wolves where he will be for the remainder of their season:
  • A few days ago Rod Brind’Amour sat down for an in-depth interview to discuss being there with his son Skyler when he won the National Championship, potentially coaching Skyler in the NHL, and how he feels about the Hurricanes right now. [Sportsnet]
  • What to think of the NHL’s 16 non-playoff teams. [THN]
  • After 16 years, the longest streak amongst the big four pro sports in North America, the Pittsburgh Penguins playoff run has come to an end. [NHL]
  • Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) to remain out through playoffs. [ESPN]
  • The Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators saluted Craig Anderson after his final NHL game last night. [ESPN]
  • Another potential final NHL game happened in Chicago as Jonathan Toews announced he would not be returning to the Blackhawks next year. [NHL]
  • Jonathan Toews’ spirit never wavered, even when his body betrayed him. [The Athletic $]
  • Islanders join Rangers, Devils, Knicks, Nets in playoffs to mark rare feat for New York-area sports teams. [CBS]

Loading comments...