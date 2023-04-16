Aho, Raanta, Martinook, Burns selected for end-of-year team awards

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association announced the recipients for four different team awards: MVP, the Josef Vasicek Award, the Carolina Hurricanes’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy and the Steve Chiasson Award.

The team MVP, as voted on by the Carolina chapter of the PHWA, was Sebastian Aho.

Aho led the team in goals — 36 — for the sixth consecutive season and was second on the team in points with 67. He also led the team in special teams scoring with seven power play goals and three shorthanded goals, the latter of which tied him with Eric Staal for the franchise record of 16 career shorthanded goals.

The Finnish forward has carried the team for the majority of the season and especially after the losses of Max Pacioretty and Andrei Svechnikov.

The Josef Vasicek Award is given annually to a player who exhibits the best cooperation with the local media and this year’s recipient, as chosen by the PHWA, was Antti Raanta.

Raanta, who led the Hurricanes in most every goaltender stat — a 19-3-3 record with 4 shutouts and a 0.910 save percentage and 2,23 goals against average — has always been a great guy in the locker room.

The Finnish netminder always met the media with a smile and was more than willing to give his time and speak, not to mention his well-thought out and extensive responses that really helps us with our jobs.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy honors sportsmanship, perseverance and dedication to the game of hockey and every team gets a nomination for the award. This season, the Carolina chapter of the PHWA nominated Jordan Martinook.

Martinook had a career year with Carolina this season, setting a career high in points with 34, in his first full season in three years. Martinook had been dealing with health issues for most of his Carolina tenure and he saw big success this season now that he was consistently healthy.

His dedication to the game to always battle through for his team and give his all, even in a year where he started the season on waivers, is the reason for his nomination.

The final end-of-year award awarded was the Steve Chiasson Award, which is given to the player that best exemplifies determination and dedication while also being an inspiration to his teammates. The award is selected by the players and this year’s recipient was Brent Burns.

Burns, 37, led all Hurricanes defensemen in scoring for each category — goals (18), assists (43) and points (61) — average TOI (23:13), power play assists (19) all while playing in every single game this season.

The veteran defenseman was excellent on both ends of the ice and his cheerful and fun personality was evident to anybody familiar with the locker room. His impact on the team in just a single season has been immense.

Press release from the Carolina chapter of the PHWA:

