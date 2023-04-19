Storm Advisory 4/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Take a look back at the sights and sounds from game one of the Hurricanes vs Islanders series:
We’re just getting started. #NeverCompromise pic.twitter.com/WRPcam8X5r— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 18, 2023
- Andrei Svechnikov may not have been on the ice for game one but he was was certainly one of the stars of the day:
I would so love to see @ASvechnikov_37 on the ice in the playoffs, but at least I did get a chance to touch base with him during the big @Canes win last night. What a great young man who’s working hard to be better than ever. Sharp dresser too. pic.twitter.com/747GNDJCsl— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) April 18, 2023
- Outdoor hockey is coming back to North Carolina in 2024:
Next year, we’re taking things outdoors ❄️— Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) April 18, 2023
The Queen City Winter Classic, coming January 2024! pic.twitter.com/3KrblQjioK
- Speaking of the Checkers, Skyler Brind’Amour has joined the team on a PTO for their playoff run. [Checkers]
- In the wake of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, renovations are drawing near for PNC Arena. [CBS 17]
- After parting ways with Peter Laviolette, the Washington Capitals have now released both of their assistant coaches as well. [RMNB]
- Out west in Calgary, the Flames have parted ways with their General Manager Brad Treliving but say Head Coach Darryl Sutter will remain for now. [ESPN]
- We have some more information on where a potential new NHL team in Atlanta might play and it’s actually a good ways from Atlanta. [Urbanize]
- The NHL’s viewership dropped about two percent this season across ABC and ESPN, while slightly rising on TNT. [SP]
- Should the Boston Bruins make a goalie change ahead of game two despite behind up in the series? [The Athletic $]
- Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year NHL fans. [THN]
