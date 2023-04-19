 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 4/19/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Changes in Calgary and Washington, an update to the potential return of the NHL to Atlanta, plus outdoor hockey in NC in 2024?

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Storm Advisory

  • Take a look back at the sights and sounds from game one of the Hurricanes vs Islanders series:
  • Andrei Svechnikov may not have been on the ice for game one but he was was certainly one of the stars of the day:
  • Outdoor hockey is coming back to North Carolina in 2024:
  • Speaking of the Checkers, Skyler Brind’Amour has joined the team on a PTO for their playoff run. [Checkers]
  • In the wake of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, renovations are drawing near for PNC Arena. [CBS 17]
  • After parting ways with Peter Laviolette, the Washington Capitals have now released both of their assistant coaches as well. [RMNB]
  • Out west in Calgary, the Flames have parted ways with their General Manager Brad Treliving but say Head Coach Darryl Sutter will remain for now. [ESPN]
  • We have some more information on where a potential new NHL team in Atlanta might play and it’s actually a good ways from Atlanta. [Urbanize]
  • The NHL’s viewership dropped about two percent this season across ABC and ESPN, while slightly rising on TNT. [SP]
  • Should the Boston Bruins make a goalie change ahead of game two despite behind up in the series? [The Athletic $]
  • Welcome to the most wonderful time of the year NHL fans. [THN]

Loading comments...