Teuvo Teravainen out for series with broken hand

As if the injuries up front this season hadn’t been bad enough for the Carolina Hurricanes, they’ll now be down another top winger as head coach Rod Brind’Amour stated that Teuvo Teravainen had his hand broken in Game 2 against the New York Islanders Wednesday night.

“He’s out. Got slashed. 4:25 marker. Boom. Broke his hand. With the puck, takes a shot, the guy absolutely tomahawk chops him. Absolutely.”

With less than five minutes left in regulation, the Hurricanes were on the power play and Teuvo Teravainen went for a shot from between the circles. As he did, J.G. Pageau brought his stick down forcibly with two-hands, making direct contact with Teravainen’s hand.

This is the play, during the #Canes' late third period man advantage, where the injury occurs, per Brind'Amour.



J.G. Pageau is the Islander who whacks #86. pic.twitter.com/FSTHg2L39v — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 20, 2023

There was no call on the play and Teravainen would finish his shift before leaving the game.

“I know we had all the power plays so you’re not going to make it a 5-on-3, but go take a look at the video. And he’s out for the series. So there you go. They’re going to complain about all the power plays, but it’s a tomahawk chop. He’s going to have surgery tomorrow. There you go. So I’m a little pissed to be honest with you.”

Teravainen had 12 goals and 37 points during the regular season and was playing on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis during the postseason. Teravainen was also on the second power play and has been one of the team’s best penalty killers.

The road was already a difficult one for Carolina, but the loss of another winger just makes it even tougher now, but the team has to just dig in and get everyone tugging on that rope.

In his place, Jack Drury was bumped up to the top line and so maybe that will be the line for Game 3. It can be expected that Jesse Puljujarvi will draw in for his first postseason game as a Hurricane as well.