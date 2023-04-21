Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Game 3 Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders 2023 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 3 Friday, April 21, 2023 — 7 p.m. ET UBS Arena — Elmont, NY Series: 2-0 Hurricanes Watch: Bally Sports South, TBS Listen: 99.9 The Fan Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

It was another thrilling one-goal game Wednesday night as the Carolina Hurricanes battled back to best the New York Islanders in overtime of Game 2, taking a 2-0 series lead to New York.

The Canes continue to find success in their “by committee” approach, with contributions form all over the lineup, however another unfortunate injury — Teuvo Teravainen suffered a broken hand late in the game — is going to make that approach just a little bit harder.

But Carolina has a chance to make some noise still, and that all starts with winning on the road, something the team wasn’t able to do at any point through two rounds last season.

Game Notes

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour reinforced his statement that Teuvo Teravainen suffered a broken hand in Game 2 by telling media on Thursday morning that the forward is “very, very doubtful” to return this postseason. Teravainen was scheduled for surgery yesterday.

Brent Burns became just the fourth defenseman in franchise history to have consecutive postseason games with multiple points in each. He had two assists in both Game 1 and Game 2 and leads all skaters with four points.

The Hurricanes called up their Black Aces from the AHL last night to bolster the teams’ roster while they travel to New York for Games 3 and 4. The callups include forwards Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Ryan Suzuki, and Mackenzie MacEachern, defenseman Maxime Lajoie, and goaltender Zach Sawchenko.

Projected Lineups

Hurricanes*

Jack Drury - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jesse Puljujarvi - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Pyotr Kochetkov (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Ville Koivunen (healthy), Vasily Ponomarev (healthy), Jamieson Rees (healthy), Ryan Suzuki (healthy), Maxime Lajoie (healthy), Zach Sawchenko (healthy), Max Pacioretty (LTIR Achilles), Andrei Svechnikov (LTIR knee), Ondrej Kase (LTIR concussion)

*The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate today so we’ll have to see how the roster is going to play out closer to game time.

Islanders

Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall - Brock Nelson - Kyle Palmieri

Zach Parise - J.G. Pageau - Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho - Scott Mayfield

Parker Wotherspoon/Alexander Romanov* - Noah Dobson

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Injuries and Scratches: Josh Bailey (healthy), Simon Holmstrom (healthy), Ross Johnston (healthy), Samuel Bolduc (healthy), Oliver Wahlstrom (IR, lower body)

*Romanov returned to practice for the Islanders this morning and could be an option to draw in tonight. If he can’t go, Wotherspoon will draw in for Bolduc according to Islanders coach Lane Lambert.