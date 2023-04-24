 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 4/24/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins are on the verge of closing out their series, while others are even heading into the week.

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders

In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes snap road playoff drought, now have a chance to clinch the series at home on Tuesday.

Current Series Counts

  • CAR 3 - NYI 1
  • NJD 1 - NYR 2
  • BOS 3 - FLA 1
  • TOR 2 - TBL 1
  • VGK 2 - WPG 1
  • EDM 2 - LAK 2
  • COL 2 - SEA 1
  • DAL 2 - MIN 2

Storm Advisory:

  • Mackenzie MachEachern is the latest forward to step up for the Carolina Hurricanes in their Game 4 win. [NHL]
  • Ryan Smith says bringing the NHL to Utah is “in motion” [Deseret News]
  • Marcus Foligno had a lot of words for the NHL refs after their game-four loss. some of which are not safe for work. [Yahoo!]
  • Hall and Debrusk score twice to take a stranglehold 3-1 lead over the Florida Panthers. [CBC]
  • Patrice Bergeron is out against the Florida Panthers, but he is still helping the Boston Bruins. [NHL]

