Storm Advisory 4/24/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Carolina Hurricanes snap road playoff drought, now have a chance to clinch the series at home on Tuesday.
Current Series Counts
- CAR 3 - NYI 1
- NJD 1 - NYR 2
- BOS 3 - FLA 1
- TOR 2 - TBL 1
- VGK 2 - WPG 1
- EDM 2 - LAK 2
- COL 2 - SEA 1
- DAL 2 - MIN 2
Storm Advisory:
- Mackenzie MachEachern is the latest forward to step up for the Carolina Hurricanes in their Game 4 win. [NHL]
- Ryan Smith says bringing the NHL to Utah is “in motion” [Deseret News]
- Marcus Foligno had a lot of words for the NHL refs after their game-four loss. some of which are not safe for work. [Yahoo!]
- Edmonton Oilers rally from three goals down to tie the series 2-2 in overtime. [Sportsnet]
- Hall and Debrusk score twice to take a stranglehold 3-1 lead over the Florida Panthers. [CBC]
- Patrice Bergeron is out against the Florida Panthers, but he is still helping the Boston Bruins. [NHL]
