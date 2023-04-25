Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Game 5 lineups and game discussion

For the first time in the Rod Brind’Amour era, the Hurricanes have the opportunity to close out a series in five games tonight as the series shifts back to PNC Arena. Their lineup will look pretty similar to the one that took a 3-1 lead in New York Sunday.
Antti Raanta gets the nod in net for the fifth straight game of this series, and Sunday’s unlikely hero, Mackenzie MacEachern, stays in the top-line spot alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mackenzie MacEachern — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Stefan Noesen — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Jesse Puljujarvi
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Injuries: Jack Drury (upper body), Teuvo Teravainen (broken hand)
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Calvin de Haan
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Matt Barzal
Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Zach Parise — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
