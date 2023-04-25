Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Game 5 lineups and game discussion

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

2023 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 5 (CAR leads 3-1)

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South, ESPN

For the first time in the Rod Brind’Amour era, the Hurricanes have the opportunity to close out a series in five games tonight as the series shifts back to PNC Arena. Their lineup will look pretty similar to the one that took a 3-1 lead in New York Sunday.

Antti Raanta gets the nod in net for the fifth straight game of this series, and Sunday’s unlikely hero, Mackenzie MacEachern, stays in the top-line spot alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mackenzie MacEachern — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Stefan Noesen — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries: Jack Drury (upper body), Teuvo Teravainen (broken hand)

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Calvin de Haan

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Matt Barzal

Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Zach Parise — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho — Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov