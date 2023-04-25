 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Game 5 lineups and game discussion

Do the Hurricanes have the killer instinct?

By Andrew Schnittker
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders - Game Four Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
2023 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 5 (CAR leads 3-1)
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 — 7:00 p.m. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South, ESPN
Listen: 99.9 The Fan

For the first time in the Rod Brind’Amour era, the Hurricanes have the opportunity to close out a series in five games tonight as the series shifts back to PNC Arena. Their lineup will look pretty similar to the one that took a 3-1 lead in New York Sunday.

Antti Raanta gets the nod in net for the fifth straight game of this series, and Sunday’s unlikely hero, Mackenzie MacEachern, stays in the top-line spot alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mackenzie MacEachern — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Stefan Noesen — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan — Paul Stastny — Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen

Injuries: Jack Drury (upper body), Teuvo Teravainen (broken hand)

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Calvin de Haan

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Matt Barzal
Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Zach Parise — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

