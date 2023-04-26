Storm Advisory 4/26/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Be aware for the remainder of the playoffs, a new traffic pattern is coming to Wade Ave. that will affect traffic getting in and out of PNC Arena. [WRAL]
- Injured Canes players draw comfort from fan’s ‘get well soon’ flag [WRAL]
- This story was written ahead of game five but the question still remains, can Antti Raanta lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup? [THN]
- Skyler Brind’Amour has signed a two-year contract with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. [Checkers]
- Congrats to former Hurricane Morgan Geekie on the newest addition!
Congratulations to Morgan and Emma Geekie on the birth of their baby girl Gabby! She is absolutely perfect!— x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 24, 2023
( : The Geekie Family) pic.twitter.com/WN3a8mm9HA
- Is the NHL turning in to a league of crybabies this playoffs? [The Athletic $]
- Confused about Cale Makar hit on Kraken forward Jared McCann? Welcome to the NHL. [Seattle Times]
- The NHL is heading back to Sweden.
The #NHLGlobalSeries returns to Stockholm this November with the @MapleLeafs, @DetroitRedWings, @Senators, and @mnwild!— NHL (@NHL) April 26, 2023
Stay tuned for the latest updates and ticket info! pic.twitter.com/tI36FZHGgr
- There’s interest in a Houston NHL team, but not from the league at this time. [Houston Chronicle]
- The Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils are both showings signs of long-term success. [THN]
- Which teams get pinched hardest against 2023-24 salary cap? [Sportsnet]
- Calgary Flames reach initial agreement with city, province for new arena. [Daily Faceoff]
Loading comments...