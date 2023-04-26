 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 4/26/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Calgary reaches a deal for a new arena, Skyler Brind’Amour signs a pro contract, and a new traffic pattern around PNC Arena is coming soon

By Cody Hagan
New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Be aware for the remainder of the playoffs, a new traffic pattern is coming to Wade Ave. that will affect traffic getting in and out of PNC Arena. [WRAL]
  • Injured Canes players draw comfort from fan’s ‘get well soon’ flag [WRAL]
  • This story was written ahead of game five but the question still remains, can Antti Raanta lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup? [THN]
  • Skyler Brind’Amour has signed a two-year contract with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. [Checkers]
  • Congrats to former Hurricane Morgan Geekie on the newest addition!
  • Is the NHL turning in to a league of crybabies this playoffs? [The Athletic $]
  • Confused about Cale Makar hit on Kraken forward Jared McCann? Welcome to the NHL. [Seattle Times]
  • The NHL is heading back to Sweden.

