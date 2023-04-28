Storm Advisory 4/28/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- Could we see the Carolina Hurricanes debut of playoff Freddie Andersen tonight?
Also per Brind'Amour, there is a possibility that Frederik Andersen could play in tomorrow's Game 6.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 27, 2023
"There's a chance. [Earlier in the series, due to his injury] there was no chance. Now he's definitely right there." pic.twitter.com/TqijfP8RpF
- Mike and Shane discuss the Canes vs Islanders series so far and preview game six on this week’s Canes Cast. [Hurricanes]
- The next step for Hurricanes’ Martin Necas? Shaking off his Game 5 miscue. [The Athletic $]
- Jordan Martinook sat down with the guys from 32 Thoughts to talk about his career and what is means to be a Hurricane. [Sportsnet]
- The biggest Caniac of them all has made it to one year sober and the entire community couldn’t be happier for Tripp:
Overflowing Gratitude to @canes/ @CanesOnBally, the Hockey World, my Friends and Family, and The Huge Caniacs- at 1 Year of Sobriety-just wanted to say Thank You from the bottom of my heart ❤️ For those struggling with Alcoholism or Addiction- pick up that heavy phone ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/KylsDQxgWb— TrippTracy (@TrippTracy) April 27, 2023
- Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio from 99.9 The Fan have been let go as the radio station has decided to move in a different direction. [WRAL]
- Red Wings, Wild, Senators, Maple Leafs to play in 2023 NHL Global Series. [NHL]
- The NHL is teaming up with the popular game Roblox to create a metaverse experience. [ESPN]
- Intoxicated woman found in Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin’s has been absent due to “personal matters” recently and we may know why now. An intoxicated woman was found in his hotel room and required to be transported to hospital, police report says. [Denver Post]
- Mats Zuccarello? Zach Parise? Brent Burns? Who is the top Old Guy without a Cup? [The Athletic $]
- Now or never? Erik Karlsson’s trade value will likely never be higher for the San Jose Sharks. [Daily Faceoff]
