Storm Advisory 4/3/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Boston Bruins lock up the President’s Trophy, the Canes extend their lead in the Metropolitan Division and other NHL News

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes rally back to defeat the New York Islanders

Storm Advisory:

  • Making sense of the Metropolitan Division playoff scenarios. [ESPN]
  • Rakell scores twice against the Philadelphia Flyers to put the Pittsburgh Penguins back in the second Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. [NHL]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender, Matt Murray, left last night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings after a collision. He did not return. [Sportsnet]
  • Kris Letang’s extraordinary journey to playing in his 1,000th NHL game last night against the Philadelphia Flyers. [$TheAthletic]

