Storm Advisory 4/3/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes rally back to defeat the New York Islanders
Storm Advisory:
- The Winnipeg Jets turned up the heat to defeat the New Jersey Devils by a score of 6-1. [Sportsnet]
This is a real stat from last night — and no, we're not joking. pic.twitter.com/hLTNu8cldL— NHL (@NHL) April 2, 2023
- Boston Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery breaks a record with the Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. [NBC Sports]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning will officially meet in the first round of the playoffs. The matchup has essentially been locked in since January. [NHL]
A record-breaking Marchenk-goal for the history books @Enterprise | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/5xK5JOtPCw— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 3, 2023
- Making sense of the Metropolitan Division playoff scenarios. [ESPN]
- Rakell scores twice against the Philadelphia Flyers to put the Pittsburgh Penguins back in the second Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. [NHL]
Home ice secured. pic.twitter.com/l283asDBxV— p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 31, 2023
- Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender, Matt Murray, left last night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings after a collision. He did not return. [Sportsnet]
Kris Letang’s son Alex delivers the starting lineup announcement during his dad’s special night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0g0i7PmlQe— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2023
- Kris Letang’s extraordinary journey to playing in his 1,000th NHL game last night against the Philadelphia Flyers. [$TheAthletic]
