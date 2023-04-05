Storm Advisory 4/5/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes storm back in OT to beat the Ottawa Senators thanks to a Martin Necas goal.
Four years ago today, we broke the playoff drought pic.twitter.com/k1ECcU2ujN— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 4, 2023
Reading Assignments:
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie, Matt Murray’s playoff availability is now in doubt. Team taking it “day-by-day” [Sportsnet]
Hard work pays off.— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 5, 2023
A huge congrats to our man Logan O’Connor for his 200th career NHL Game! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/n9cRckjwsf
- Florida Panthers defeat the Buffalo Sabres to move into a tie for the first wild card position in the Eastern Conference. [NHL]
Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders & Carolina Hurricanes have combined to go 44-22-11 since Mark Stone, Kirill Kaprizov, Mathew Barzal & Andrei Svechnikov went down with injuries. How they've done it: https://t.co/dc0nU5tojq— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) April 4, 2023
- Top NHL prospect Matvei Michkov’s father found dead in Sochi, Russia. [Yahoo Sports]
- NHL’s Pride nights collide with LGBTQ political climate. [NBC News]
MARTY NECAS LOVES AN OT-WINNER pic.twitter.com/nvyES9LGyf— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 5, 2023
- Four UND teammates suit up together in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators. [Grand Forks Herald]
- Partick Kane talks about the changes of moving to New York after 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. [NHL]
The man can't stop scoring pic.twitter.com/E6tEc4jBFr— x - Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 4, 2023
- Which Washington Capitals players and staff are set to leave and who will stay this off-season. [$TheAthletic]
