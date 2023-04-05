 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 4/5/23: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Florida Panthers are back in the top wild-card position, The Carolina Hurricanes maintain their three-point division lead as we head into the last week and a half of the season.

By Zeke Lukow
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes storm back in OT to beat the Ottawa Senators thanks to a Martin Necas goal.

Reading Assignments:

  • Top NHL prospect Matvei Michkov’s father found dead in Sochi, Russia. [Yahoo Sports]
  • NHL’s Pride nights collide with LGBTQ political climate. [NBC News]
  • Four UND teammates suit up together in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators. [Grand Forks Herald]
  • Partick Kane talks about the changes of moving to New York after 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. [NHL]

Loading comments...