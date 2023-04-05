It had its shaky moments, but the Carolina Hurricanes picked up their third straight win Tuesday night thanks to an overtime winner from Martin Necas over the Ottawa Senators.

In their penultimate home game of the regular season, the Canes took a 2-0 lead against debutant Leevi Merilainen, saw that lead slip away and then got the two points anyway in overtime.

About last night:

Martin Magic

Martin Necas is making quite the overtime name for himself.

His game-winning goal Tuesday, a powerful wrister from the slot set up by a great play from Seth Jarvis, was his fourth overtime goal of the season, the most in the NHL this year and the most in a single season in Carolina history.

Watching Necas play 3-on-3 overtime is an absolute delight. His speed, his skating ability, his craftiness with the puck, it all makes for a thrilling overtime experience from the Czech winger who has made a habit of getting the big goal during 3-on-3 play (would’ve been cool to see him in the All-Star Game, huh?).

With his four overtime winners this season, Necas now has seven overtime goals in his still young NHL career. He’s also up to 17 game-winning goals, including five this season.

For Necas, the overtime period is just a perfect opportunity to showcase his skillset. Rod Brind’Amour said it well Tuesday night, per Hurricanes.com.

“I think his skillset is uniquely crafted for open ice,” Brind’Amour said. “He has a lot of speed and a good shot. If you give him a little room and he can wind it up, it helps. If you look at most of the goals he scores, he just comes flying in. He’s got a flare for the dramatic, that’s for sure.”

Antti Raanta is looking good

Raanta returned earlier in the week from injury and performed well in a game with little test for him against the Canadiens, but Tuesday night he really showcased well that he’s back strong for the Canes.

Raanta stopped 26 of 28 shots faced, as Ottawa did a pretty good job of creating. The Senators had 29 scoring chances and 16 high-danger chances, as Raanta shrunk a 3.64 expected goal total for the Senators into two actual goals.

He played well and looked poised between the pipes, a good site to see as those playoffs get closer and closer.

Going back to before his injury, here’s how Raanta has fared in his last 16 decisions:

Win. Win. Win. Win. Win. Win. Win. Win. Overtime Loss. Win. Win. Win. Win. Win. Win. Win.

That seems pretty good.

Other Notes