Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9) vs. Nashville Predators (39-30-8) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 78 Thursday, April 6, 2023 — 8 p.m. ET Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN Watch: ESPN+/hulu Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Carolina Hurricanes will finish off their Western Conference slate as they play the Nashville Predators tonight.

The two teams met once previously already this season and... hmm, what happened in that game? Oh right, the Hurricanes put up 67 shots — which is still the season record for shots in a game — and proceeded to lose 5-3.

So, let’s hope that’s not what happens tonight, but Juuse Saros will more than likely be in net again and the Predators are still desperately trying to make the playoffs, being just three points back of the final wild card spot in the west.

Game Notes