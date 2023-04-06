Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will finish off their Western Conference slate as they play the Nashville Predators tonight.
The two teams met once previously already this season and... hmm, what happened in that game? Oh right, the Hurricanes put up 67 shots — which is still the season record for shots in a game — and proceeded to lose 5-3.
So, let’s hope that’s not what happens tonight, but Juuse Saros will more than likely be in net again and the Predators are still desperately trying to make the playoffs, being just three points back of the final wild card spot in the west.
Game Notes
- In terms of streaks, Stefan Noesen has picked up at least one assist in three straight games and Jesperi Kotkaniemi has goals in back to back games.
- Milestones within reach include Jordan Martinook two assists shy of 100 NHL assists and two points shy of 100 points with the Hurricanes and Brady Skjei two points shy of 200 career NHL points.
- Both Roman Josi and Brady Skjei are tied for third in goals among all NHL defenseman with 18 goals a piece. Only Erik Karlsson (22) and Dougie Hamilton (21) have more this season.
- Carolina has a record of 18-7-6 against Western Conference teams and this one will be the last. They swept six series and were swept by just one team out west, the Vegas Golden Knights, although Nashville could become the second with a win tonight.
