Saros blanks Canes in Nashville

The Carolina Hurricanes’ three-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night in Nashville, as the Canes were shut out by Juuse Saros and the Predators in a 3-0 loss.

It was just Carolina’s sixth shutout loss of the season, though it was the Canes’ fourth shutout defeat in the past month. Nashville scored both of its goals on Frederik Andersen, who stopped ## of ## shots faced, in the first period, before adding an empty netter in the final minutes to reach the 3-0 final score line.

Saros was exceptional for the home team, making ## saves en route to his second shutout of the season. It was also the second incredible game this year Saros has played against the Canes, as the Finnish goalie made 64 saves against the Canes in a 5-3 Nashville win back in January. In two games against Carolina this season, Saros has made 96 saves on 99 shots faced, which is quite ridiculous.

Carolina got a power play opportunity in the first period, but the result was a 1-0 Nashville lead as Mark Jankowski netted a shorthanded opening goal. Jankowski carried the puck on the rush and sniped a shot past Andersen glove.

Later in the first, a weird scramble led to an unusual deflection, which beat Andersen as Michael McCarron made it 2-0.

From there the Canes got some chances, and even beat Saros once as it looked like Brady Skjei had broken Carolina’s single-season record for goals by a defenseman in one season. The Predators however successfully challenged for goaltender interference, wiping off a goal that certainly could’ve shifted momentum the Hurricanes’ way.

In the end, Nashville won 3-0 with a Dante Fabbro empty netter, as Carolina suffered defeat by shutout for the fourth time since March 11. With four games remaining and one game in hand, Carolina’s lead atop the Metro is at just one point.